Wrong-way driver charged with DUI and homicide in deadly I-75 SB crash, police say
A Sunday night crash on Interstate 75 southbound ended with one person dead.
Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that a driver was driving the wrong way when he crashed into another car and killed the victim.
Around 11:56 p.m. police responded to a two-car crash near I-75/85 southbound and North Ave. The victim, who was driving a car going southbound on I-75, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that 30-year-old Honi Jones was driving the wrong way causing the head on collision.
Jones was taken to the hospital and was last listed as critical but stable, according to police.
Jones faces DUI, Reckless Driving, wrong way/one way, and homicide by vehicle charges.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
