Wrong-way driver charged with DUI after head-on collision in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A wrong-way driver was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI after reportedly hitting another vehicle head-on, sending a woman to the hospital with injuries, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports.

According to a report from the THP, the crash took place on West Andrew Johnson Highway (Highway 11E) between Mosheim and Greeneville.

The report said a driver identified as Vigneswaran Ganesan, 29, of Tennessee, was traveling the wrong way on West Andrew Johnson Highway. As the vehicle driven by Ganesan passed Rolling Hills Road, it struck another vehicle head-on, the report said.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured and the THP said she was airlifted to an area hospital.

The report said Ganesan was arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular assault and violation of the Implied Consent Law. He was not injured, according to the THP. Both Ganesan and the victim were wearing seat belts, the report said.

