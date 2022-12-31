Wrong-way driver charged with DUI after crash on I-91 in Windsor Locks

A Hartford man was arrested Saturday morning in Windsor Locks after driving the wrong way on I-91 South, crashing into another vehicle and injuring the occupant, according to Connecticut State Police.

Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, failure to drive in the proper lane and first-degree reckless endangerment after police say he struck a motor vehicle while driving northbound on I-91 South Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:38 a.m., Connecticut State Police Troop H responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on the southbound side of I-91 before Exit 40 in Windsor Locks.

Ennis’ vehicle was reported as traveling in the right lane when it collided with a vehicle traveling in the center lane at a high rate of speed.

According to state police, Ennis sustained no injuries but the operator of the second vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Enfield, was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

According to state police, Ennis was arrested at the scene of the crash for driving while intoxicated. He was taken into custody, processed and released on a non-surety bond. A court date was not specified.