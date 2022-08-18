Wrong-way driver charged with DUI

Aug. 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New Britain man with driving the wrong way on Route 5 while under the influence of alcohol on Monday.

East Hartford police told the South Windsor Police Department to "be on the lookout" after Israel Sanches-Vilchis, 44, was seen operating his vehicle on the wrong side of the road near the town line.

South Windsor police stopped the vehicle near the on-ramps for Interstate 291.

Sanches-Vilchis consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed, and was taken into custody.

He was processed and released on a $1,500 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Aug. 29.

Collin covers East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.