Wrong-way driver charged with DWI

Jul. 29—A Dover woman was arrested for DWI and driving with a suspended license after state police say she drove the wrong way up an off-ramp to I-93 in Concord Wednesday night.

Sarah J. Davis, 46, was driving northbound on the Exit 13 southbound off-ramp around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Sgt. Jeffrey Ardini, a trooper working an extra-duty shift in a construction area, spotted her vehicle, according to a news release.

Ardini quickly moved his cruiser across the off-ramp to block the approaching vehicle from entering travel lanes of the interstate, officials said.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Troop D barracks, where she refused testing. She was charged with DWI, DWI subsequent offense and operating after license suspension, and was later released on personal recognizance bail, state police said.