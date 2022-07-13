Wrong-way driver charged with DWI after narrowly missing cruiser on I-89

Jul. 13—A Massachusetts man was arrested for drunken driving after state police say he drove the wrong way on I-89 in Sutton late Tuesday night, nearly colliding head-on with a state police cruiser.

State police said the driver, Matthew Hart, 38, of Wareham, Mass., was driving southbound in the northbound lanes just before midnight when his vehicle nearly struck the cruiser in a construction zone. The driver swerved just before hitting the cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, and then continued south, according to a news release.

Shortly after, the trooper saw the vehicle stop in the middle of the highway, and police were able to intercept it.

Hart was charged with DWI and felony reckless conduct with a motor vehicle. His passenger, Anna Martin, 39, of Virginia was placed in protective custody due to impairment, the release said.

Both Hart and Martin were taken to Merrimack County jail, and the vehicle was seized.

The left lane of I-89 north was shut down for a short time while police investigated the incident.

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Trooper Samuel Provenza at 603-223-6162, or by email at: Samuel.P.Provenza@dos.nh.gov.