Wrong-way driver in collision on I-40 in Knoxville charged with vehicular homicide, DUI

The victim in a fatal wrong-way collision Dec. 10 has been identified as Jennifer Spargimino, 84, of Guthrie, Okla., a spokesperson from the Knoxville Police Department said in a press release.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the car in which Spargimino was a passenger, Ellen Victoria Rideout, was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular homicide due to intoxication. Rideout is set to appear in court on Jan. 31, court records state.

Rideout, 34, of Knoxville, was driving a Subaru sedan the wrong way on I-40 East near I-640 in west Knoxville around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 10 when she struck a Prius, the release said.

Spargimino, a passenger in the Prius, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. The Prius driver was not injured.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Wrong-way Knoxville driver in fatal I-40 collision charged