Wrong-way driver crashes into UPS truck on highway in Nashua, New Hampshire, state police say

A wrong-way driver accused of drunken driving was arrested after crashing into a UPS truck on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, state police said.

Omer Landry, 45, of Nashua, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, and unregistered and uninspected vehicle, state police said. Landry is scheduled to appear in the Hillsborough Superior Court in January.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday, state police received a 911 call from the driver of a UPS tractor-trailer reporting that his truck had been hit head-on by a four-door sedan, on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, Exit 5 northbound onramp, state police said.

Landry, the driver of the sedan traveling the wrong way on the highway, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries, state police said.

The driver of the UPS truck, identified as Fred Coffin, of Waterford, Maine, was able to come to a controlled stop before being struck head on by the sedan driven by Landry, state police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Prior to the wrong-way crash, state police received no calls reporting that a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on the highway, authorities said.

State police closed the onramp running parallel to the F.E. Everett Turnpike for approximately two hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is being asked to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

