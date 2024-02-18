Wrong way driver dies in early Sunday head-on crash on Oregon Route 126 in Springfield

The driver of Honda Civic was killed early Sunday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck pulling a trailer on Oregon Route 126, according to Springfield Police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash just west of Mohawk Blvd. at 2:38 a.m., spokesperson Zakary Gosa-Lewis said.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the 2000 Civic took the eastbound off-ramp from Mohawk Blvd, entered the highway driving westbound and was struck head-on by the semi-truck, Gosa-Lewis said.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of family.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Springfield Police Department toprovide a statement.

