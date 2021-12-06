Wrong-way driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in Fort Worth traffic death

A woman faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the traffic death of a Haltom City man on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police said Monday.

The woman, who was critically injured in the crash, was driving the wrong way on the interstate when her vehicle collided with another vehicle, killing 34-year-old Gregory Scott Rogers, authorities said.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police have not identified the suspect.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 30 near Main Street.