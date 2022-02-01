Wrong-way driver facing drug, traffic charges

Editor's note: Jack Gonyea pleaded guilty to one charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, charges for possession of cocaine and driving the wrong way on a one way were dropped.

An Indiana University student is facing multiple charges after police say he drove the wrong way on three different streets early Friday.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report, at about 12:15 a.m., officers saw a white, four-door vehicle going south on Indiana Avenue, against traffic, and emitting a screeching noise. Officers attempted to stop the driver and noticed damage to the front of the vehicle was causing the tires to make noise.

The driver continued down Indiana Avenue, then turned west on Atwater Avenue, again the wrong direction, police said. He failed to stop for officers and made another wrong turn down Third Street before eventually stopping, according to police.

Jack Gonyea, 19, of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, was taken into custody. According to the report, he showed signs of intoxication and was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for a blood draw.

Before towing his vehicle, officers searched the car and said they found a white powdery substance, thought to be cocaine. Gonyea told officers it was “powdery nicotine,” BPD Lt. John Kovach said.

Gonyea was taken to the Monroe County Jail and faces preliminary charges of possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption.

