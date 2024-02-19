Wrong-way driver facing DUI charges after killing woman near JBLM

A 52-year-old woman from Puyallup was killed early Sunday after the car she was riding in got hit by a DUI driver near Joint Base Lewis McCord.

Washington State Patrol says the DUI driver was traveling the wrong way down I-5 at Mile Post 122.

The woman was traveling with a 48-year-old man also from Puyallup. They were driving northbound when the 40-year-old DUI driver from Arlington allegedly hit their car from the opposite direction.

The two men who survived were injured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

The 40-year-old from Arlington now faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.