Wrong-way driver going over 100 mph says he was meeting friend for sex, Utah cops say

A man arrested after being accused of driving over 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction told police he was going to meet a friend for sex, Utah troopers told news outlets.

The 30-year-old was driving 90 miles per hour on Aug. 23 when he passed a trooper trying to pull him over on a highway in Sunset and didn’t stop for emergency lights, Utah Highway Patrol told the Gephardt Daily reported.

Once about 20 miles away in Centerville, the man was spotted by police driving 102 mph, troopers told ABC 4.

Officers were able to stop the driver after he started driving through an active construction zone, authorities told the outlet.

Once taken into custody, a trooper said they “could immediately detect signs of impairment including short attention span, bloodshot eyes, and random outbursts of laughter,” according to KSL.

In court documents obtained by KSL, the man told the trooper during a field sobriety test that he had smoked marijuana and was driving the wrong way on purpose to go have sex with a friend, the outlet reported.

The man described the situation as “fun” and told the trooper he remembered the car reaching 120 miles per hour, highway patrol told ABC 4.

McClatchy News reached out to Utah Highway Patrol and Centerville police for more information on Aug. 24 and was awaiting a response.

The man was booked on charges of DUI, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to yield/stop/, unauthorized control for extended time and failure to observe barricades, according to Davis County jail records.

His bail was set at $5,250.

Centerville is about 10 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Motorcyclist was driving 100 mph before crash that killed pedestrian, Georgia police say

Car with only 3 tires reached speeds of 95 mph on I-95, Florida cops say

Google Street View car evades police at 100 mph, crashes into creek, Indiana cops say