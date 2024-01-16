Wrong-way driver intentionally tried to ram oncoming cars, North Carolina cops say

A North Carolina man is accused of intentionally trying to ram oncoming vehicles as he drove on the wrong side of U.S. 321 in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, just south of Hickory, troopers say. Hickory is about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Troopers became aware of the driver when 911 callers began reporting a white truck headed south in northbound lanes of U.S. 321, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

“There were reports the driver was intentionally swerving into oncoming traffic,” Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey said in the release.

“At the same time, it was reported that the truck had struck several vehicles near River Road (mile marker 41) and continued south in the northbound lanes.”

Troopers located the vehicle, still headed the wrong way, near the Lincoln County line.

“As the trooper got in position to stop the wrong-way vehicle, it swerved at him as it passed by,” officials said.

“The trooper then traveled in the wrong direction for about a tenth of a mile to catch up to the vehicle and he immediately executed the precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle.”

The move disabled the truck and the driver was arrested without incident.

“The trooper nor the suspect were injured,” officials said. “The drivers of the vehicles that were hit were transported by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries.”

Investigators identified the driver as a 30-year-old man who lives in Marion, about 40 miles west of Hickory.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony hit and run; driving while impaired; careless and reckless driving; and driving without a license, officials said. Bond was set at $4,000, officials said.

