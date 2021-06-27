Wrong-way driver on Route 101 in Hampton charged with DWI

Jun. 27—State police arrested a Massachusetts man who was driving the wrong way on Route 101 in Hampton before crashing into trees on Saturday night.

Brian Smith, 46, of Amesbury, was arrested after police said he became combative with troopers.

Smith was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, reckless conduct, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was also charged with several traffic violations, according to a news release.

Just before 10:30 p.m., state police received reports of a 2006 Nissan Murano driving aggressively and illegally passing other vehicles on the undivided portion of Route 101. Witnesses reported Smith then drove west on the eastbound lanes near the Towle Farm Road overpass.

Smith, the lone occupant of the Nissan, eventually drove into a wooded area near Exit 13, according to the news release. Troopers place him in custody after a brief struggle.

Smith was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.