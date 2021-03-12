Wrong-way driver starts chaotic night on Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say
CLEARWATER — A wrong-way driver, a wrecked police cruiser and three people facing charges of driving under the influence — two while using the same vehicle — was the final tally after a chaotic night on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, police said.
No one was injured in the series of incidents that started after midnight Friday, according to Clearwater police. The wrong-way driving incident took place days after Tampa police said an officer died trying to stop an impaired, speeding driver going the wrong way on Interstate 275.
The first calls to 911 started coming in after midnight, police said, as callers reported a car headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell, causing a series of crashes.
After one crash, police said, the driver and passenger switched seats. Then the car started heading in the correct direction on the bridge’s westbound lanes.
Clearwater officers, on DUI patrols for spring break, pulled the car over on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and found that both drivers were impaired, police said.
Afterward, while a Clearwater officer was investigating one of the wrong-way crashes on the Courtney Campbell, police said another impaired driver struck the back of his patrol vehicle. The officer was not injured and that driver was also arrested.
A total of three drivers were arrested and now face these charges:
Veronica Tejada, 31, of Spring Hill, is the driver accused of going the wrong way. She was arrested on charges of DUI and possession of marijuana. She was being held Friday in the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $650.
The driver accused of switching seats with her is Juan Caraballo Guerrero, 23, of Tampa. He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, DUI involving property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage and possession of marijuana.
He was being held in the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $10,900 bail. Records show he was arrested on a DUI charge weeks earlier, on Jan. 17.
Maria Perdomo, 33, of Palm Harbor, is the driver accused of crashing into the Clearwater police vehicle. She faces a charge of DUI. She was freed from jail Friday after posting $500 bail.
“In today’s era of ride shares and designated drivers and other alternatives, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking,” said Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter in a statement.
In the meantime, Clearwater officers will step up DUI patrols during spring break.