Wrong-way driver tased and shot dead after trying to ram police cars, Georgia cops say

A wrong-way driver was shot to death after a high-speed chase in Georgia, police said.

Coweta County deputies began chasing an SUV that had come from Carroll County around 4 a.m. Jan. 9, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies pursued the driver, who was identified as 52-year-old Jackie L. Haynes of Whitesburg, according to the release. Haynes was seen “driving on the wrong side of the road and attempting to strike patrol vehicles,” GBI said.

Deputies stopped the vehicle in Newnan, but Haynes refused to get out of the SUV, according to investigators.

Deputies tased Haynes and, when that didn’t work, shot a pepper ball gun into the vehicle, according to the release.

Haynes attempted to drive away and headed straight toward a Coweta County deputy, according to the release, which prompted another deputy to open fire.

The deputy shot Haynes multiple times, and he was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he died, according to the release.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Haynes as the bureau continues its investigation into the shooting, the release said.

Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

