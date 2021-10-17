Wrong-way drivers cause two crashes on Connecticut interstates, resulting in one fatality and one DUI arrest

Wrong-way drivers caused two crashes on major Connecticut interstates this weekend, killing one wrong-way driver in a head-on collision and sending the other to jail on driving under the influence charges.

Cynthia Teran, 39, of Waterbury, died early Sunday morning when she crashed head-on with a pickup truck while driving the wrong way in the center lane of southbound Interstate 95 in Stamford, state police said.

Teran was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday and the two men in the truck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

That crash remained under investigation later Sunday and police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the state police Troop G barracks at 203-696-2500.

A few hours earlier, a 55-year-old Wallingford man was arrested after driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Interstate 91 for several miles between North Haven and Wallingford, state police said.

The man struck two other cars and another swerved into a guard rail to avoid his vehicle, but the man continued driving until he was stopped by troopers between Exits 14 and 15 in

Wallingford, according to a police report. No one in the other cars were injured, including 2- and 3-year-old children strapped into car seats in the first car the man struck.

Troopers concluded the wrong-way driver was driving under the influence and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation before he was arrested, state police said.

The man was charged with DUI, evading responsibility, failure to maintain a lane and driving the wrong way, police said. He was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at the end of the month in Superior Court in Meriden.

