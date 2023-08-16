‘What’s wrong with y’all?’ 2, including man on bond for murder, arrested for shooting pellet guns

Two people have been arrested for shooting unsuspecting people on the sidewalks with a pellet gun earlier this month.

Atlanta police say they were called to Deering Road and Loring Drive in midtown where two men in a Mercedes were shooting people with an airsoft gun and spoke to one of the victims.

Later, an officer spotted the suspects’ car at Peachtree Road and Brighton Road and pulled them over.

Body camera footage of the traffic stop shows an officer yelling for the men to stick their hands out of the windows and four arms come out of the sunroof.

As she approaches, the suspects keep putting their arms down.

“Put your hands up. What’s wrong with y’all?” the officer said.

“We were just playing with the airsoft gun,” one of them replied.

“Why? Y’all know that’s a great way to get hurt?” the officer can be heard saying.

Once other units arrive, both men inside the car are arrested.

When officers ask the men if they have any weapons on them, the passenger, 18-year-old Tekai Key, replies, “I don’t even got no shoes.”

Investigators later learned the driver, 20-year-old Jamaireon Muse, was out on bond for murder in Clayton County. Key had an active warrant for family violence in Carrollton.

Inside the car, officers found several airsoft guns and firearms.

Muse was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and several traffic violations.

Key was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail where Muse is still being held. Key has since been transferred to the Carroll County Jail.

