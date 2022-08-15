Wrongful convictions: Ohio needs statewide commission, report says

A statue of a gavel rests in a pool outside the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, home of the Supreme Court of the Ohio. [File photo]

Ohio needs an independent, statewide commission with the money and power to investigate claims of actual innocence made by people who were convicted, a task force report says.

The commission should be insulated from political pressures and its recommendations should be heard by a panel of three appellate judges from outside the area where the original case was prosecuted, according to the 162-page report, which was issued Monday.

Ohio would be the second state in the nation to create such a commission. North Carolina created its independent commission in 2006 and investigates about 50 open cases each year.

The recommendation comes from a task force of judges, lawyers, political leaders and others. In February 2020, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor asked them to examine wrongful convictions and the post-conviction rules and recommend improvements. The global pandemic delayed the work.

Among the key recommendations are:

Change court rules to make it easier to allow for new trials based on newly discovered evidence.

Collect more data on criminal appeals and post-conviction relief.

Require attorneys who do post-conviction relief work to get additional legal training.

Require prosecutors to act when they know of clear and convincing evidence that an innocent person was convicted.

The reforms would require action by state lawmakers and it's unclear how much support they have at this juncture.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, which carries clout with state lawmakers, opted not to participate in O'Connor's task force. Instead, in August 2021, the association published its recommended best practices, including establishing conviction integrity teams within prosecutor offices.

Franklin, Summit and Cuyahoga counties created conviction integrity units. The University of Cincinnati Ohio Innocence Project and Ohio Public Defender's Wrongful Conviction Project also investigate and litigate claims of wrongful conviction.

Wrongful convictions can be caused by bad forensics, police or prosecutor misconduct, eyewitness mis-identifications and false confessions. Lawsuits filed by people in Ohio over their wrongful convictions have led to at least $30 million in payouts over the past 25 years, the task force found.

