Wrongful death lawsuit claims Las Vegas Metro police violated 19-year-old’s civil rights, resulting in his death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of 19-year-old Isaiah Williams filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Federal Court against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and several officers nearly two years after police shot and killed her son. The lawsuit demands at least $1 million, saying officers – who shot Williams 17 times – violated the teen’s constitutional rights and caused his family extreme emotional distress.

Williams’ mother, Latia Alexander, filed the suit against LVMPD and SWAT-team officers Kerry Kubla, Brice Clements, Alex Gonzales, Russell Backman, James Rothenburg, James Bertuccini, and and up to 20 additional “agents” and employees of the department.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Williams was asleep on the sofa when officers broke a window and stormed in by ramming down the door. When he awoke, he had a gun and fired shots at officers, who returned fire. Officers said Williams fired his gun six to seven times. Williams was hit as officers fired more than 20 rounds, some from rifles and some from handguns, according to a report from Metro police.

The lawsuit says that Williams survived his injuries for a brief time however as he was lying on the flood “bleeding to death” and “coughing up his own blood with his last breaths,” when the officers tied his hands behind his back with zip ties as he died at the scene. Alexander claims that the officers did not attempt any emergency medical care to save his life.

As such, the lawsuit claims that the officers failed to reasonably execute a search and seizure and abide by the so-called knock-and-announce rule. Those failures led to an “explosively dangerous and completely unnecessary situation which resulted in the death of an innocent, 19-year-old black man,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit states that officers intended to serve a search/arrest warrant for a third party from a crime committed at another location two months earlier.

That third party was identified by police as Wattsel Rembert IV who was wanted in the investigation of a Nov. 18, 2021, homicide. They believed Rembert was inside. Rembert, 24, was arrested four days later, but charges were dropped in February 2022.

Officers lacked probable cause or reasonable suspicion that Rembert was actually inside the apartment and that any criminal activity was occurring inside the apartment, according to the lawsuit. It also said that “simple research by law enforcement would have caused the officers to learn that […] the apartment was neither rented by nor regularly occupied by the suspect for which they were searching.”

Alexander also claims that LVMPD’s SWAT team chose to execute the warrant at 5 a.m., which was a time they knew any occupants of the apartment would likely be asleep and in darkness.

The lawsuit states that the officers planned in advance and eventually deployed a stun stick and a noise flash device into the apartment simultaneous with their announcements which, “by their very nature, are designed to confuse persons and impair their hearing, including potentially the ability to hear the officers’ required announcement of their presence and purpose.”

The lawsuit cites the U.S. Constitution, Federal law, Nevada law, and LVMPD’s own internal policies and procedures, which all require that officers who are not serving a no-knock warrant must knock and announce to declare their presence and purpose and allow a reasonable opportunity for the people inside to ascertain the identity of the officers and comply with the request to enter before using any force to enter.

This is known as the knock-and-announce-and-wait rule.

Alexander claims that the officers did not give her son enough time before entering. According to police policies and practices adopted by the State of Nevada Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training as well as LVMPD’s policies, “approximately one minute would be a safe period in most cases,” the lawsuit says.

Here is a timeline of events beginning at 4:59 a.m., according to the Force Investigation Team (FIT) report :

4:59:56: First announcements were made by SWAT personnel at the front door

5:00:04: The west window was broken out and a stun stick breach was inserted

5:00:06: The front door was rammed for the first time.

5:00:10: The noise flash diversionary device was deployed.

5:00:11: The front door was breached after five (5) strikes with the ram.

5:00:12: SWAT team made entry into the apartment.

5:00:14: Williams fired his first shot at SWAT Officer Kubla.

The lawsuit claims that the eight seconds between the officers announcing themselves and officers breaking the window and inserting the stun stick was not a reasonable amount of time, especially since the warrant was executed early in the morning.

Officers then began ramming the front door just 10 seconds after announcing their presence, an amount of time the lawsuit claims is “completely unreasonable to rouse someone from their sleep and give them a reasonable opportunity to ascertain who was at the door and respond…”

This combined with the stun stick and a noise flash device deployed into the apartment, Williams did not realize the men entering the apartment were law enforcement officers with a warrant. He then grabbed the firearm he kept for protection and fired at the officers, mistaking them for intruders, the lawsuit claims.

The officers then shot Williams at least 17 times, hitting him in the back of his shoulder, buttocks and back of the legs. The lawsuit also notes that Williams had such little time to react that he was initially still lying down on the couch as officers opened fire.

After Williams’ death, the officers discovered that he was not the suspect they were looking to arrest and that the suspect was not present at the apartment. There was also no evidence that Williams knew the suspect and that suspect was not the renter of the apartment, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants violated Williams’ civil rights and his death was a result of those violations saying he “died simply because law enforcement did not properly perform their jobs as Constitutionally and statutorily required.”

For compensatory damage for physical injury, emotional distress, wrongful death, and nominal damages. Each of the seven counts contained in the lawsuit alleges damages in excess of $1 million.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges in Williams’ shooting.

At the end of a fact-finding review for this case, no formal determination about the manner or cause of death was rendered.

