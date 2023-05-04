Wrongful death lawsuit filed

May 4—JEFFERSON — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court against the county, claiming that jail employees failed to properly respond when an inmate overdosed.

The lawsuit also names the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff William Niemi, and a number of Sheriff's Office employees.

According to the civil complaint, filed with the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, Branden Knight died on May 1, 2022 while an inmate in the Ashtabula County Jail.

The suit is being brought by the administrator of Knight's estate.

The complaint claims an inmate admitted to taking drugs the night of April 30, and numerous inmates, including Knight, were tested for drugs. According to the complaint, Knight tested positive for numerous drugs, and was observed for approximately 40 minutes before being taken back to his bunk.

A little less than three hours later, he was found dead.

The complaint claims a new inmate entered the same unit on April 29, and was later determined to have brought drugs into the jail.

The lawsuit brings three claims against the county. In the first and second claims, the complaint alleges the defendants failed to act on the knowledge that Knight had serious medical needs, and failed to properly screen the inmate who brought drugs into the jail.

The third claim falls under Ohio's wrongful death law law.

The lawsuit is seeking judgement in excess of $25,000, compensatory damages in excess of $25,000, and attorney's fees.

Niemi declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said her office has received the complaint, and is reviewing it.

"Our position is that the Sheriff acted with the utmost professionalism, and we feel that the evidence will prove that, once it's been addressed," she said.

The case has been assigned to Judge Thomas Harris, according to court records.