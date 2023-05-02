Wrongful death lawsuit filed against homicide suspect

May 1—WILKES-BARRE — The son of a woman who Wilkes-Barre police say was fatally shot has filed a six-count, wrongful death civil lawsuit against the suspect seeking in excess of $10 million.

Natanihel San Martin, 40, faces an open count of criminal homicide, child endangerment and reckless endangering for the shooting death of Carla C. Pina, inside their shared residence at 42 Darling St. on Feb. 12, according to court records.

Court records say Pina returned to the Darling Street residence from an evening out at a casino as San Martin drank a bottle of Hennessey that changed his demeanor.

San Martin went into a bedroom where a child was sleeping and a gunshot was heard, resulting in Pina entering the bedroom and a second gunshot occurred, court records say.

San Martin allegedly emerged from the bedroom holding a firearm and dragged Pina to the living room to perform life-saving measures until police and city emergency medical technicians arrived at the residence. Pina died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Attorney Jonathan S. Comitz, of the Comitz Law Firm, LLC, in Wilkes-Barre, filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of Pina's son, Kris Blanco, administrator of his mother's estate.

The civil suit alleged San Martin caused Pina to experience "extreme fear," "extreme anxiety," "physical pain and suffering," and acted in a reckless indifference when he maliciously attacked Pina without just cause.

The suit alleges Pina was in the prime of her employment and her death has caused her and her family to lose income and life's enjoyment.

The suit alleges assault, battery, survival action, wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress along with seeking punitive damages.

A preliminary hearing for the criminal charges against San Martin is scheduled for May 12. He remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.