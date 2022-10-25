Wrongful death lawsuit filed against person of interest, wife in Okmulgee quadruple murders

Family members of three of the four men who disappeared and were later found killed in a river earlier this month have filed a wrongful death suit against the person of interest in the case, as well as his wife.

FOX23 obtained a copy of the suit, filed in Okmulgee County court Tuesday morning.

The suit names Megan Gordon, Jessica Chastain and Karen Sparks plaintiffs on behalf of their relatives Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain and Mike Sparks respectively.

It alleges defendants Joseph Kennedy and his wife Sandra Kennedy “knowingly caused the death of Billy Chastain, Mark Anthony Chastain and Mikel Tyrel Sparks” earlier this month.

“The actions of defendant Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II were intentional and malicious and constitute actions that were life-threatening to humans,” the suit says. “Plaintiffs should be awarded punitive damages in an amount in excess of $75,000 each.”

FOX23 has reportedly extensively since Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens, and Mike Sparks disappeared from Okmulgee earlier this month.

GPS records traced one of the men’s cell phones to two separate salvage yards in Okmulgee in the hours after they disappeared.

After several days of searching, authorities found the four men’s bodies dismembered in the Deep Fork River. At that time, Okmulgee Police named local salvage yard owner Joe Kennedy as a person of interest.

Kennedy was reported missing a day earlier. He was later found in Florida, driving a stolen car.

The wrongful death suit also alleges Kennedy’s wife, Sandra, filed for divorce from her husband to avoid being found civilly liable in the men’s deaths.

Court records show Sandra filed for divorce on October 19, the same day police in Florida arrested her husband, Joe.

The divorce filing says Sandra and Joe had “purchased several parcels of real property in Okmulgee and McIntosh counties,” and “all right title and interest in said real property should be granted to [Sandra.]”

The wrongful death suit also alleges sometime after the four men were reported missing, Joe and Sandra Kennedy “sold all of the assets of a dumpster business they owned and operated to D.C. Hauling in Morris, Oklahoma.”

The suit claims shortly after that sale is when Joe went missing.

It claims the day after Joe Kennedy was arrested in Florida, Sandra pawned off several guns at a local pawn shop.

“On October 20th, the day after the Defendant, Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, was arrested in Florida, the Defendant, Sandra Jean Kennedy, pawned firearms with Big Dollar Pawn, Inc,” the suit says.

The suit alleges at least one of the guns belonged to the wife of one of the four men who were killed.

“One of the guns pawned by the Defendant, Sandra Jean Kennedy, belongs and is registered to the wife of one of the Decedents,” the suit says.

It does not specify which wife the gun belonged to.

The suit goes on the ask the court to take legal action to prevent Joe and Sandra Kennedy from taking any action that could put the case in jeopardy.

“[The] Plaintiffs seek a temporary injunction against these Defendants from transferring, conveying, encumbering, destroying or otherwise seeking to hinder, delay or defraud Plaintiffs in pursuit of their claims against the Defendant,” the suit says.

On Tuesday, an Okmulgee District Court judge sustained the request for a temporary injunction, writing “there is sufficient, credible information provided to the Court that demonstrates that the Defendants have sold property and have attempted to convey substantial amounts of property in an effort to avoid the Plaintiff’s claims.”

A hearing for the temporary injunction is set for November 4.

FOX23 is speaking with the attorneys representing the three women who filed the wrongful death suit and will bring their story tonight on FOX23 News at 9.