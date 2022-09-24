Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Derry Twp crash

Sep. 24—The mother of Derry woman killed in crash earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in which she accused the driver of another vehicle of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jennifer Krinock, 36, died as a result of injuries in the March 20 crash on Industrial Boulevard.

In a two-count lawsuit filed this week in Westmoreland County, Krinock's mother, Sandra, contends the fatal crash was caused by negligence, carelessness and recklessness by the other driver who also broke numerous laws as a result of her conduct.

Marilyn Kondrich, 56, of Derry Township, was named as the lone defendant in the lawsuit.

According to the incident report released this spring by the Pennsylvania State Police, Kondrich turned right from Pandora Road and struck Krinock's vehicle on its driver's side door as it drove west on Industrial Boulevard.

The lawsuit alleges Kondrich's committed numerous crimes including vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses such as driving at an unsafe speed and failure to stop at stop sign.

No charges have been filed to date, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

"There is a criminal investigation ongoing and a determination as to potential charges will be made after the investigation is complete," Ziccarelli said in a statement released Friday.

Kondrich could not be reached for comment.

Krinock family lawyer Michael Ferguson declined to discuss specifics of the case, but said evidence appears to support the allegations in the lawsuit.

"We do have reason to believe the defendant was or may have been operating under the influence and blood tests are pending," Ferguson said.

The Krinock family is seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

"This was such a tragedy. Jennifer was such a hard working woman and was on the way home for her second job when this happened," Ferguson said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .