Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Genetti Apartments fire

Jan. 20—WILKES-BARRE — Nearly a year after a fatal fire inside the Genetti Apartments complex, the daughter of the victim filed a 12-count civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court alleging Gus Genetti Hotel and Restaurant of Wilkes-Barre, Inc., and its subsidies were negligent in failing to keep tenants safe.

The suit filed by Attorney Francis J. Curran Jr., of the Curran Firm based in Media, on behalf of Lisa Wilson, administrator of the estate of her father, Larry Wilson, claims the hotel-turned-apartments failed to comply with housing and building codes, failed to provide adequate fire protection and suppression devices, failed to perform fire safety inspections, and failed to install fire escapes.

Larry Wilson, 67, was found dead inside his third-floor room by Wilkes-Barre City firefighters who responded to a blaze on the same floor Jan. 25, 2022. Firefighters from Hanover Township and Kingston assisted at the scene.

The Luzerne County Coroner's Office reported Larry Wilson died from smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident. An investigation ruled the cause of the fire was careless smoking.

More than 125 tenants were evacuated, with several receiving medical treatment at the scene. Two dogs perished in the blaze.

Following the fire, City Fire Chief Jay Delaney said fire alarms were sounding when firefighters arrived and several tenants were already outside. The building at East Market Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue has 104 units. It formerly was the Redington Hotel.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit besides the hotel are Genetti Hospitality Group and owner Gus Genetti.

According to the suit, fire alarms would routinely and repeatedly go off even through there were no fires present, and the building had no functioning smoke detectors or operational fire sprinklers.

"Larry Wilson perished from the heat, thermal burns and smoke inhalation from the fire as the result of defendants' negligence in failing to provide adequate fire protection ... " the suit says.

Story continues

The suit alleges four counts each of negligence, wrongful death and survival action.

Lisa Wilson is seeking in excess of $50,000 on each count.

Gus Genetti could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The building remains under renovation following last year's fire.