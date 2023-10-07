Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Lexi White shooting

Oct. 7—A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Baldwin County courts against multiple defendants over the Sept. 7 shooting of Cullman native Lexi White.

According to court filings, the plaintiff is listed as Joshua Brett White, acting as the administrator of his daughter's estate.

The lawsuit alleges that Kenneth Booth Jr. was highly intoxicated at the time he shot and killed both White and himself and is seeking punitive damages from multiple defendants in the Orange Beach Area, including Walmart and Wolf Bay Seafood and Steak. Two additional defendants listed whose names are currently unknown to the plaintiff are described as "the owner/operator of Al's Liquor, Tobacco and Wine" and "the individual or entity who is named as the personal representative of the Estate of Kenneth Booth Jr."

The plaintiff has included two names, in addition to White and Booth, in the motion for discovery submitted to Wolf Bay and Walmart, Eric Colton Pate who works as a patrol deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and Lacey Watts who works as a dispatch supervisor.

According to the complaint's timeline of events, Booth was "visibly intoxicated" when he and the others entered the Wolf Bay restaurant where he continued to consume alcohol. The group then allegedly visited a Walmart Neighborhood Market Store and Al's Liquor, where Booth was sold more alcohol which he consumed upon returning to his and White's room at the Seaside Beach and Racquet Club before the shooting took place.

In an email sent to The Times on Wednesday, Oct 4, investigations Lt. Trent Johnson with the Orange Beach Police Department said the ordered toxicology reports have not been returned, leaving him no evidence to either confirm or deny any level of intoxication at this point.

Johnson also said he would not be able comment on any known witnesses until the case is presented to a grand jury which he estimated would be roughly 18 months.

The Times reached out to both Pate and Watts for comment, but received no response by press time.