Wrongful death lawsuit settled against former Mountainside cop in fatal Raritan crash

RARITAN BOROUGH - A little more than a month after a retired Mountainside police officer was sentenced to 364 days in jail for a fatal drunken driving crash, a settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

On Dec. 3, lawyers representing retired officer Kevin Betyeman, a Bridgewater resident, and Arizona resident James Bergstrom, husband of the late Celeste Andresen, agreed to the dismissal of the lawsuit in Somerset County Superior Court after the matter was settled out of court.

Bergstrom initially had sought damages under the Survivorship Act and Wrongful Death Act.

On Oct. 25, Betyeman, 57, a former sergeant with the Mountainside Police Department who retired in July 2019 after 25 years of service, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kathy Qasim in Somerville to 364 days in jail and five years probation on the third-degree charge of strict liability vehicular homicide, according to court records.

He also will lose his license for 12 months following his release.

Betyeman pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 13.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Betyeman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Old York Road around 3:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck Celeste Andresen, 60, of San Manuel, Arizona, authorities said.

Andresen, who was visiting Raritan, was attempting to cross Old York Road near Woodmere Street in a well-marked crosswalk, according to the criminal complaint. She was about three-fourths of the way across the eastbound lane when she was struck.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a woman with life-threatening injuries. Police along with responding medical personnel initiated lifesaving measures at the scene before Andresen was transported to an area trauma center where she was pronounced dead.

Betyeman was arrested at the scene. His blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal limit of 0.08% BAC several hours after the collision, but he denied having consumed any alcohol or intoxicating substances when asked at the scene by police, authorities said.

He was initially charged with drunken driving, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian. He was later charged with strict liability and third-degree hindering.

