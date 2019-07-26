Wrongful detentions, judges' quotas in the search for illegals in India's Assam

FILE PHOTO: People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district

BISHNUPUR, India (Reuters) - Three years ago, police in India's northeastern state of Assam were looking for a woman named Madhumala Das, who had been declared an illegal immigrant by a local tribunal.

When they reached the village of Bishnupur, they picked up 59-year-old Madhubala Mandal, who was lighting a fire outside her bamboo hut one morning in November 2016.

Mandal, a frail, Bengali-speaking woman who is just over four feet tall, spent over two-and-a-half years in a detention center until she was freed last month following a probe conducted by a new police chief in the area.

In a recent interview in her hut, Mandal said she told the police she was not the person they were looking for, that she was Indian and had documents to prove it. But they did not listen.

Local activists and lawyers say such cases are not uncommon in Assam, where a long-simmering movement against illegal immigrants, particularly Bengali-speaking Muslims, has been fanned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government. His ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also governs Assam.

BJP's campaign against people deemed to be foreigners from Muslim-majority and Bengali-speaking Bangladesh, even if they have lived in India for decades, or were born in India but can't prove it, is about to reach boiling point.

At the end of next month, Assam plans to publish the final version of a register of citizens it has been preparing since 2015. Hundreds of thousands – perhaps millions – are likely to be left off the list – meaning they will have to prove their citizenship, or risk detention like Mandal.

This is unlikely to lead to immediate mass arrests because detention centers are full, and Bangladesh has not agreed to accept the people identified as "foreigners".

But being a non-citizen carries many penalties, including loss of access to government payments, voting rights, healthcare and state education. People could be quickly marginalized.

And this isn't only an Assam issue.

Last week, Modi's top lieutenant, Home (Interior) Minister Amit Shah, who has described Assam's illegal immigrants as "termites", said the government intends to go nationwide in identifying and deporting those who don't have the right to stay.

At the same time, the government has been welcoming Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist migrants, making Muslims feel targeted. Shah said this month that the government wanted to "stop infiltration and push every single infiltrator out of the country", but would welcome Hindu refugees.





WORSE THAN CONVICTS

When she was arrested, Mandal, a Hindu, was taken to a detention center in the town of Kokrajhar, in western Assam.

A group from India's National Human Rights Commission that visited that center last year said illegal immigrant detainees there were in some ways "deprived even of the rights of convicted prisoners".

U.N. experts warned in a statement this month that the citizenship drive in Assam risked rendering millions stateless or in prolonged detention, and that the process "could fuel religious discrimination", adding that the legal system was discriminative and arbitrary.

The office of the chief minister, the highest elected official in Assam, did not respond to questions sent by Reuters on this story.

Ajoy Rai, a local activist who worked with police to secure Mandal's release, said there may be many more wrongly detained people in the state.

"Most people are not literate and don't understand what the documents they have even mean," he said. "When there are floods or a fire, people lose the documents too."

Assam, one of India's poorest states, is ravaged by floods annually, displacing millions, with this year no exception.

Rights activists and lawyers say Assam's system of 'foreigners tribunals', detention centers and its 'border police' – a unit in charge of checking illegal immigration - is biased against the poor and against Bengali speakers, who are deemed to be from Bangladesh.

Bengali is the second-most widely spoken language in India, after Hindi. The official language in Assam is Assamese.

A review of orders issued in recent years by Assam's tribunals - quasi-judicial bodies set up for illegal immigration cases - shows many people of Bengali descent have been declared foreigners because of discrepancies in their names and other details on identity documents.