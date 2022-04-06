Wrongful discharge suit of Hillsborough County prosecutor can go forward, judge rules

Apr. 6—Enough evidence exists for a jury to consider the wrongful termination case of a former Hillsborough County prosecutor, who claims he was fired for refusing Manchester police demands for a tough sentence or trial in the overdose death of a toddler, a judge has ruled.

The ruling involves a wrongful discharge lawsuit brought by former Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Donald Topham, who handled several high-profile prosecutions in Hillsborough County in 2019. Topham has sued both the county and former County Attorney Michael Conlon.

In effect, the order of Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker means a trial can go forward.

Conlon, a single-term Democrat with no prosecutorial experience, fired Topham in 2019 after Manchester police publicly criticized the Hillsborough County Attorney for a plea bargain that called for a 10-year prison sentence for the father of a 20-month-old boy who died from a cocaine overdose.

According to the 11-page order, Conlon fired Topham just days after then-Police Chief Carlo Capano called Conlon and complained about the plea bargain. Also, Conlon's office lacked policies addressing other issues raised at Topham's termination, and Conlon told others in his office that he wouldn't have fired Topham if not for police complaints.

"The circumstances of (Topham)'s termination present several questions of material fact that prevent the Court from finding, as a matter of law, that the defendants were not motivated by the desire to retaliate against (Topham) for entering into the pleas against the wishes of the Manchester Police Department," wrote Judge Delker.

It will be up to a jury, he said, to weigh the evidence in the case.

Delker also said a jury will consider the public policy benefits of prosecutorial discretion and the independence of a prosecutor's office.

Then-Chief Capano had wanted a 20-year minimum or a trial for Joshua Garvey. Topham has said the plea bargain was in line with those of similar child-overdose cases, and the case would be difficult to prove if it went to trial. When modifications are factored in, Garvey was sentenced to five years in state prison after completion of a two-year residential drug treatment program.

On Wednesday, Topham said he could not comment on the ruling because the case is pending. Jury selection is scheduled for July.

The Union Leader emailed copies of Delker's order to both the Manchester Police Department and the current Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, a Republican, asking questions about the independence of the office and its relations with Manchester police.

Neither email was acknowledged.

Former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, now the chief justice of the N.H. Supreme Court, had cited the Garvey case as one of three reasons for taking over the prosecutorial functions of Conlon's office in 2019. He eventually returned control of the office to Conlon, who lost re-election in 2020.