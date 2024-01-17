Wrongfully convicted Jacksonville man imprisoned for 42 years dies at 80

Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew Hubert Myers were wrongfully convicted in the 1976 murder of Jeanette Williams and the attempted murder of Nina Marshall.

Both men spent more than 40 years in prison.

Williams died on Thur., Jan. 11 at the age of 80 years old according to his official obituary at C.L. Page Mortuary. His death comes almost 5 years after gaining back his freedom.

The uncle and nephew were originally sentenced to life in prison in 1976. Their convictions were overturned in 2019 as part of the State Attorney’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit (CIR). The unit reviews cases that could have resulted in people who are innocent being convicted.

Action News Jax covered the high-profile case when on Mar. 28, 2019, Judge Angela Cox said to the men in court, “You are free to go.”

“Well, my mother died while I was on death row, and I just wanted to get out,” Williams said at the time.

The shooting happened in May 1976 on Morgan Street in the New Town area. The two victims were dating, and they were sleeping in the same room when the shooting took place in the early morning hours.

Jeanette Williams -- who was not related to Williams -- died instantly, but her girlfriend Nina Marshall survived and was able to get outside and get someone to drive her to the hospital.

Myers and Williams were at a nearby birthday party at the time of the shooting, according to the CIR. Many people at that party told investigators they saw the men at the same time they heard shots being fired, but because the victim identified them as the suspects, the men were arrested.

After 42 years in prison, the CIR issued a recommendation to an Independent Audit Board after its investigation.

“Although there is no definitive proof of innocence, such as DNA evidence, the panel agreed that there was sufficient credible evidence to support a finding that the defendants are, in fact, ‘probably’ innocent of the charges,” the report said.

Williams’ visitation will be held on Fri., Jan. 19 at C.L. Page Mortuary at 3031 Moncrief Rd at 5 p.m.

The funeral service will be at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church on Sat., Jan. 20 at 1620 Helena St. at 11 a.m.

