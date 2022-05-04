Wrongfully convicted Keith Cooper wins record $7.5 million in settlement from Elkhart

ELKHART — Keith Cooper, who spent more than seven years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of an armed robbery in Elkhart, announced Wednesday he will receive $7.5 million in a settlement agreement with the city.

Cooper’s settlement is the largest amount awarded to a plaintiff in a wrongful conviction lawsuit in Indiana, according to the University of Michigan’s Exoneration Registry, and marks the end of his legal saga, which was chronicled by the South Bend Tribune and ProPublica.

Cooper, now 46, was pardoned in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The record-breaking settlement comes amid a series of other wrongful conviction proceedings and lawsuits in Elkhart.

Cooper’s co-defendant in the 1996 robbery, Christopher Parish, was exonerated and awarded nearly $5 million in a 2014 settlement. Earlier this month, Andrew Royer filed a lawsuit saying police and prosecutors coerced him into a false confession. A handful of other cases against the Elkhart Police Department are pending.

“Keith Cooper not only has his name back, but he has exposed Elkhart’s epidemic of wrongful convictions over the past five years of civil litigation,” said Elliot Slosar, Cooper’s attorney during the civil litigation, in a written statement. “Mr. Cooper’s wrongful conviction did not happen by accident nor was it an aberration. Through this case, he has paved the way for other wrongfully convicted people from Elkhart to get a fair chance at justice.”

Elkhart city officials did not immediately comment and are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the settlement.

The case

On Oct. 29, 1996, police were called to a third-floor apartment in Elkhart where 17-year-old Michael Kershner, and other witnesses, said two black men — one short and one tall — had forced their way into his apartment, and the tall suspect shot him during a struggle.

Cooper and another man, Christopher Parish, were charged in the crime after witnesses identified them as the suspects from photo arrays. Cooper was identified as the taller of the suspects, and the alleged shooter. Both men were convicted in 1997 after a bench trial before an Elkhart Circuit Court judge, and Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Cooper’s suit, however, claimed that Elkhart police officials, including detective Steve Rezutko and former chief Ed Windbigler framed the men by fabricating witness statements and using manipulating photo lineups.

In testimony in front of judges and before the Indiana Parole Board, eyewitnesses who testified at Cooper’s trial recanted and said they had been manipulated by Rezutko into implicating Cooper.

Additionally, new DNA analysis done in 2002 concluded that the crime was committed by another man, who is currently in prison after being convicted of a murder in Benton Harbor.

In 2005, the state appeals court overturned Cooper’s conviction and ordered a new trial. A judge at the time offered him a choice of overturning the conviction and a possible retrial or a sentence modification that would allow Cooper to be released immediately. Cooper chose the sentence modification and was released in April 2006.

Though he was no longer in prison, Cooper was not exonerated of the robbery and so in 2013, he petitioned for then-governor Mike Pence for a pardon. Cooper’s efforts to obtain a pardon made national news as Pence declined to intervene.

Holcomb, however, issued a pardon shortly after being elected. Cooper is the first Indiana man to win a pardon based on actual innocence.

Steve Rezutko

Through the discovery process in the case, Cooper and his attorneys also learned that Rezutko had been forced to resign from the Elkhart Police Department in 2021 due to sexual misconduct with an informant.

The department did not disclose that the detective paid an informant for oral sex until 2019 after numerous records requests, saying documents containing the information couldn’t be found.

Rezutko died by suicide less than a month later.

