Wrongfully convicted Oklahoman is a free man

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) — A Pontotoc County Judge vacates the conviction of a man who spent 31-years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

A jury convicted Perry Lott in 1988 after a woman who was raped in her Ada home picked him our of a police lineup.

However, no physical evidence linked Lott to the crime.

The Innocence Project, an organization that works to free those wrongfully convicted says in 2014, a DNA test from the victim’s rape kit proved Lott didn’t commit the crime.

However, the state didn’t believe the results and suspected the rape kit was contaminated.

Four years later, the former District Attorney gave Lott a so-called settlement agreement.

Lott agreed, but he was essentially on probation for life, until Tuesday.

“I feel like I’m being born again,” said Perry Lott. “I just feel good, like a newborn baby. Clean and fresh.”

After the judge vacated the conviction, the judge told Lott ‘God bless you.”

Lott says he doesn’t know what his plans are for the future, however he did say he wanted to go eat lunch at Red Lobster.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.