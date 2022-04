The Guardian

Fresno considered itself a success story in the fight against homelessness. By 2019, things had changed drastically The exterior of Ambassador Inn and Suites that has been converted into temporary shelters by the City of Fresno. Photograph: Andri Tambunan/The Guardian Jesus Ramirez has spent years searching for housing he can afford in Fresno, California. He jokes that he’ll remain on the streets until he’s old enough for a retirement home. For the last two years, the 47-year-old spent most nigh