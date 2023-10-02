He was wrongly accused of killing a 10-year-old. Now his lawsuit can go to trial.

PROVIDENCE – A judge let stand a man’s claims that Pawtucket police maliciously targeted him and violated his rights by accusing him in the 1988 death of 10-year-old Christine Cole.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy refused to dismiss many of the allegations brought by Joao Monteiro against Pawtucket Police Detective Susan Cormier, Police Chief Tina Goncalves, and Tamara Wong, a forensic scientist at the state Department of Health, related to Monteiro’s 2019 arrest for murder. State prosecutors dismissed the charge six months later.

Monteiro, formerly of Central Falls, sued in the aftermath, alleging investigators fabricated and manipulated DNA evidence to secure an arrest warrant in their eagerness to crack the three-decades-old cold case. McElroy's ruling means the claims can head to trial.

“Mr. Monteiro appreciates the Court’s detailed analysis recognizing that he has legitimate claims against the investigators. He is looking forward to a public trial where a jury will decide his claims that police and the Department of Health made up the case against him,” Mark Loevy-Reyes, a member of Monteiro’s legal team, said in an email.

A spokesman for the Pawtucket Police Department did not immediately respond to an email inquiry.

Christine Cole's murder has been a cold case for decades

Christine Cole was last seen on a chilly night in January 1988 outside a market on Slater Street in Pawtucket. Her body washed up on Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick 54 days later, with traces of what investigators suspected to be blood on her pants. The cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning, with the manner undetermined.

The case went cold for decades until receiving new life in 2018 as a focus of Cormier’s cold case task force. Investigators zeroed in on Monteiro based on a partial DNA profile taken from a stain on the inside of Christine’s pants that was consistent with DNA provided by Monteiro’s son.

At the time of his arrest, Monteiro was a married father of four who had held the same job for 15 years. He lost his job following publicity labeling him a child killer and has been unable to work since, reportedly even becoming homeless.

Malicious prosecution claim survives

McElroy cited the absence of critical exculpatory information in the warrant seeking Monteiro’s arrest in concluding that a jury could presumably find that it was ill will that motivated Cormier and Detective Trevor Lefebvre’s pursuit of Monteiro, rather than a neutral desire to discern the facts.

Notably, the warrant failed to mention evidence that Monteiro didn’t live above Saint’s Market on Slater Street until 13 years after the child’s death, or that Christine was actually last seen walking from another market toward the train tracks, an area that an alternate suspect was known to frequent, the ruling states.

Nor did it reveal that he was questioned without a Creole interpreter, despite his request, or that investigators failed to pursue leads that a convicted murderer who lived near the train tracks was alleged to have spoken about his encounter with a child named Christine “who kept crying, but I made her stop.”

“The omissions from the warrant affidavit could be found to have evidenced a determination to overstate the incriminating evidence against Mr. Monteiro and forestall any doubts about his guilt. That evidence, as well as other evidence of investigative options that the detectives chose not to pursue … could support a finding of malice,” McElroy said.

'It's a match'

Also to survive are Monteiro’s claims that Cormier, Lefebvre, Wong, Goncalves and the City of Pawtucket itself violated his constitutional rights by maliciously prosecuting him and arresting him without probable cause.

Central to those claims is a text from Wong reading “It’s a match” that Cormier said she interpreted as establishing Monteiro’s DNA as a unique match to the spot on Christine’s pants. In fact, the two profiles were “consistent with” each other, a statistical significance of “approximately 1 in every 1,909 individuals” and shared among Monteiro’s family members.

Though the arrest warrant identified the sample as being consistent with Monteiro’s DNA, Cormier texted then District Court Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill “We executed the warrant, did the DNA and we got a MATCH.”

O’Neill responded, “That’s pretty [expletive] awesome!” potentially leading a jury to infer that he also “believed a `match’ was a unique identifier, not merely a 1:1,909 possibility,” the judge said.

Pawtucket 'had no system' for supervising investigations

Also to withstand a motion for summary judgment were Monteiro’s allegations that Goncalves failed to properly supervise and train officers within the department, including Cormier.

McElroy pointed to the chief’s statements under oath indicating that Pawtucket “had no system in place for supervision of investigations, generally, and none in place for Det. Cormier despite her having been reprimanded many years before for inadequate investigations.”

Goncalves, however, said she was unaware that Cormier had previously been disciplined for faulty investigations.

“Clearly, the lack of any substantive training in DNA could be found to have directly contributed to Detective Cormier’s alleged failure to understand the results. In addition, the warrant application was allegedly filled with misleading information, and exculpatory information was omitted,” the ruling states.

McElroy noted too that officers received no training in how to draft applications for warrants and what they should include. In addition, the department lacked a mechanism for supervisors to review warrant applications.

McElroy also let stand Monteiro’s claims that Cormier and Goncalves slandered him at the press conference announcing the arrest, his allegations of false arrest, and a charge that Lefebvre failed to intervene in Cormier’s pursuit of a malicious prosecution.

McElroy dismissed claims against former Maj. Daniel Mullen as well as a Monteiro’s allegations of intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as several others.

