Wrongly convicted Keith Cooper has become an advocate for people like him

Every morning, Keith Cooper walks his grandchildren to the bus stop to school. He also helps them with their homework. On warm days, they hike, fish and ride bikes. He teaches them how to cook, bake cakes and tie their shoes.

It was everything he wanted to do for his own children when they were young. But he couldn't.

"He's trying to make up for what he missed," said his wife, Nicole Slayden-Cooper.

It's been almost 25 years, and Cooper is still trying to make up for what he'd missed. Twenty-five years since that fateful winter day on a railroad crossing in Elkhart, where a false arrest led to a 40-year prison sentence, and set off a never-ending legal odyssey that defined the rest of his life.

Now 54, Cooper is still waiting for the glacially slow legal system to give him what he always knew he deserved: Compensation for the years he'd lost. Deeply distrustful of the system that wronged him, he still lives in fear — fear of the past, and fear it will repeat itself.

Cooper has become widely known as a man who was imprisoned for someone else's crime. But his story is no longer just about how police misconduct and systemic failings ensnared an innocent man. It also underscores what's not often acknowledged in cases when the innocent is imprisoned: That the legal battle to right the wrong is painfully slow. That trauma does not end with freedom; it lingers and it haunts.

"It's still a struggle for me," he said. "It's still an ongoing battle for me."

Keith Cooper, 49, looks skyward during a news conference Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, after new Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb granted him a pardon Thursday. Cooper, who was released in 2006, spent more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction and says he's angry his name wasn't cleared by Vice President Mike Pence during his time as Indiana governor.

Cooper was charged and convicted of an armed robbery committed by another tall and thin Black man. Faced with new evidence of Cooper's innocence, an Elkhart County judge in 2006 offered him a deal that would allow him to leave prison immediately but would keep his felony intact.

It was an agonizing decision. Cooper had been in prison for 8½ years. His family, having lost their breadwinner, had been living in homeless shelters. He could accept the deal and be with them, but doing so would keep him a felon, convicted of a crime he knew he didn't commit.

Or, he could fight for his innocence – a long and potentially arduous battle with no guarantee of freedom. He chose his family.

Cooper spent the next decade clearing his name by seeking a gubernatorial pardon. But for several years, former Gov. Mike Pence refused to act on Cooper's petition despite a recommendation from the Indiana Parole Board and the former prosecutor who helped send him to prison. In 2017, Gov. Eric Holcomb granted him the long-awaited pardon, the first in Indiana given to someone who did not commit the underlying crime.

Cooper, whose case gained widespread attention after IndyStar chronicled his story in 2015, has since become an advocate for people like him. His story fueled the creation of the University of Notre Dame's Exoneration Justice Clinic, a de facto law firm that opened last fall and works to reverse wrongful conviction cases.

"Keith Cooper was the motivation for that effort," said Jimmy Gurule, a University of Notre Dame law professor and the clinic's director who appointed Cooper to the clinic's board of advisers.

It's one aspect of Cooper's life that gives him a sense of purpose.

"I want to show … that there's people like me that cares about people that get out of prison and want help," Cooper said. "I want them to know that they're not alone."

A long, ongoing battle

Cooper's nightmares still visit him. A violent film, a movie about prisons, or even the stress of daily life — like when they're behind on their bills — usually triggers one of his bad nights. They come and go, he said, but he gets through them. His wife said she tries to talk to him in his sleep to calm him down and make sure he doesn't become aggressive.

They live with their 10-year-old grandson and 5-year-old granddaughter in a modest home at the end of a cul-de-sac in a suburb south of Chicago.

A lot of times, he prefers to stay at home, rejecting barbecue invitations from friends and relatives, Slayden-Cooper said. Because home is where he feels safest. Because leaving the house raises the possibility of getting pulled over for something, she explained. And because it risks another interaction with police and with the criminal justice system Cooper had long stopped trusting.

It's not just a fear of another false arrest, his wife explained. It's also a fear that he would — again — have to fight to clear his name.

Twenty-five years ago, Cooper left the south side of Chicago and moved with his then-wife and three young children to Elkhart, where he worked two jobs and hoped for a better life. But because of his false imprisonment, his children — the youngest of whom was 1 when Cooper was arrested — grew up without their father.

The case relied on unreliable evidence: eyewitness accounts that were later recanted and a jailhouse informant's testimony that was fabricated, according to court records.

By the time Cooper was released in 2006, he and his first wife had grown apart, and they later separated. He married Slayden-Cooper 11 years ago.

"Eleven years," she repeated, "I've been watching Keith go through these battles."

'I want to do so much'

The day of his 2017 pardon, which expunged the armed robbery conviction, was one of his happiest. "I knew right then and there, my life is going to change for the better."

But the past four years have been not so unlike the previous decade. More years of waiting in legal limbo. More years while his family struggles financially.

Cooper quit his job as a forklift driver at a Chicago warehouse shortly after he received his pardon. He later sued in federal court, accusing four former Elkhart police officers of fabricating evidence to frame him and manipulating witnesses into identifying Cooper, and the city of enabling the alleged misconduct. He had hoped — and still does — that the lawsuit would lead to some compensation that makes life better.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing. They argued that Cooper waited too long to sue and that they operated under "good faith" belief that their actions were lawful, according to court records.

They also argued that Holcomb's pardon was not a "real pardon" or one based on "actual innocence."

U.S. District Judge Philip Simon, however, was not convinced.

"The argument is weak," Simon wrote in a 2019 decision denying a request by the defendants to dismiss the case, adding that Holcomb's executive order cited evidence in Cooper's favor, including DNA testing that cleared him of the crime. "If that's not a statement of innocence, I'm not sure what is."

Still, progress on the case has slowed largely because of the pandemic, his attorney, Elliot Slosar said.

"It's like an eternity. A forever project. Just on and on and on. It's draining," Cooper said. "I want to do so much … I'm limited. I can't do what I want to do. I want to live a good life."

He wants to take his family to Disneyland. He wants to go to the Bahamas and take his wife on a walk to the beach. He wants to live the life he dreamed of when he moved his family to Elkhart all those years ago.

And he wants to use the money to help people like him.

"I want to help people like myself who are wrongfully convicted, provide some clothing, set them up, get them prepared for life," Cooper said. "I want to help people get back on their feet."

In 2019, Holcomb signed into law a bill that would award exonerees up to $50,000 a year for every year they were wrongfully convicted. Three exonerees have so far been approved to receive payment, while 10 have been denied. Another 14 applications are under review.

Slosar said $50,000 is woefully inadequate, and applying for compensation would've required Cooper to drop his civil claims.

"Given the strength of Keith's lawsuit," Slosar said, "he should be awarded $1 million to $2 million (every year), not $50,000."

But Cooper didn't expect to wait this long, and he fears he'll be dead by the time the lawsuit is resolved, said Slayden-Cooper, who's been picking up extra shifts at a pizzeria to make ends meet.

Cooper has tried multiple times to find another job, but he was rejected because he still has a criminal record. He was charged and pleaded guilty to battery while awaiting trial in Elkhart. He'd sought, unsuccessfully, for a pardon for that crime too, arguing it would not have happened had he not been falsely placed in jail, where he had to defend himself against another inmate.

"He goes through these up-and-down moments," Slayden-Cooper said, her voice shaking.

"He's losing hope. He's getting older. When you get older, people don't want to hire you anyway."

'There's a lot of Keith Coopers'

"I was innocent, just like ya'll are," Cooper told a packed room of University of Notre Dame law students in 2017.

Several students stood in the aisle and in the back of the room. A few clasped their hands in front of their face as they listened to Cooper's story.

"You could hear a pin drop," said Gurule, the Notre Dame law professor and Exoneration Justice Clinic director. "The impact was just amazing. There were several students that I think were very emotional. They were literally brought to tears by hearing what Keith endured."

Cooper's talk, which ended with a standing ovation, jumpstarted the clinic's creation. "But for his coming to Notre Dame and telling this very compelling story," Gurule said, "I'm not sure that we would have the clinic today."

Gurule said the clinic's board of advisers, which met for the first time in September, consists of lawyers, former prosecutors, a priest, experts on social services and Cooper. He advises lawyers, students and fellow board members on how to better help exonerees reintegrate into society after imprisonment.

"I thought that he would be a valuable resource to the other board members to educate them on the problem of wrongful conviction," Gurule said, "how an innocent person can be wrongfully convicted, what they go through, the impact personally and emotionally."

Keith Cooper, 49, center, is surrounded by his attorney, Elliot Slosar, center left, along with family and friends during a news conference Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, after new Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb granted Cooper a pardon Thursday. Cooper, who was released in 2006, spent more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction and says he's angry his name wasn't cleared by Vice President Mike Pence during his time as Indiana governor.

The Exoneration Justice Clinic, with its small staff of lawyers and law students who receive academic credit, is investigating about a dozen other possible cases of wrongful conviction. Many of the cases, Slosar said, involve the Elkhart Police Department and some of the same detectives accused of framing Cooper.

"Keith is a passionate advocate for helping other innocent people just like him, especially other wrongfully convicted people from Elkhart," Slosar said. "He has always made a point of encouraging students in our project and lawyers to help free other wrongfully convicted people from Elkhart."

Last summer, the clinic won the exoneration of Andrew Royer, an intellectually disabled man who, according to his attorneys, was coerced into confessing to the 2002 murder of a 94-year-old woman in Elkhart.

"It's wonderful to see those law students fighting to get innocent people out of prison," Cooper said. "There's a lot of Keith Coopers. Let's get them out."

