Wrongly redacted documents show JetBlue could raise Spirit fares if merger occurs

JetBlue is poised to make flying more expensive if its merger with Spirit Airlines isn’t blocked by the Department of Justice.

Law360 was first to report that improperly redacted court filings show JetBlue could raise fares on some routes that Spirit currently serves by up to 40% if the airlines eventually combine.

According to Bryan Koenig, the reporter who broke the story, documents filed in a consumer case against the merger in a Massachusetts court were formatted incorrectly, meaning portions that were intended to be redacted were viewable from the documents posted to the public docket if the text was copied and pasted into a new document.

Those documents are no longer posted publicly, but Koenig confirmed their contents to USA TODAY.

The suit, which is separate from the DOJ’s case against the merger and was filed by a group of travelers and accuses the airlines of conspiring against passengers to raise prices after the merger.

JetBlue has publicly maintained that if approved, its merger with Spirit will not result in significant price increases, but internal models obtained through discovery for the Massachusetts lawsuit suggest otherwise.

“JetBlue plans to increase fares on aircraft it acquires from Spirit by at least 24%,” one of the documents said. “That fare increases may be as high as 40%. ... Thus, there is direct evidence in the form of party admissions that the merger will have anticompetitive effects."

Derek Dombrowski, a spokesperson for JetBlue, said the court documents misrepresented JetBlue's plans.

"Private plaintiffs’ counsel failed to properly redact certain information which, taken out of context, creates a completely inaccurate picture of the facts," Dombrowski said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We are confident that our merger with Spirit will give a much-needed boost to airline competition in the U.S. and result in more low fares and higher-quality service for customers. We look forward to laying out all of the evidence to support our case this October."

The travelers bringing the suit also said that the merger could result in some people choosing not to fly at all, because JetBlue’s own internal estimates show that the ultra low-cost carrier’s presence in a market stimulates up to 36% more demand for flights.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Documents reveal JetBlue could raise Spirit fares after merger