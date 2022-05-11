WRTA bus driver stabbed; Worcester police search area of Lincoln Plaza for attacker

#Worcester Police & MSP investigating the apparent stabbing of a WRTA driver near Lincoln Plaza. PD searching for suspect. More to come @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/nGSTQQ5tBO — Rick Cinclair (@RickCinclair) May 11, 2022

WORCESTER - A bus driver for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority was stabbed while the bus was stopped near Lincoln Plaza Wednesday afternoon.

Police were searching for the attacker.

The driver suffered injuries that were not life-theatening, according to police Lt. Sean Murtha. The motive for the attack was not immediately known, Murtha said.

About 2:40 p.m., the bus was at Country Club Boulevard and Lincoln Street, near Denny's restaurant, when a man entered the bus and attacked the driver, according to Murtha.

The assailant fled the bus and ran toward the plaza. An extensive search of the area followed, with city and state police looking in and around the many stores in the plaza.

Police tape was put up near the bus.

Officers were seen talking with customers at Stop & Shop and Target.

