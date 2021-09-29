WRTV News at 5 | September 29, 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- In The Know by Yahoo
Son hilariously Photoshops family picture his dad hated for 30 years: ‘I literally cried laughing’
The gag gift went viral on TikTok with over 62 million views.
- Business Insider
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tried to attend a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II but were stymied when there was no room in the president's helicopter for them, book says
"I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."
- Patriots Wire
Report: Patriots players considered boycotting after Bill Belichick’s letter to Trump
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
- Business Insider
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appears to deny she's having an affair with Trump aide Corey Lewandowski
Multiple women have accused Lewandowski, who runs a Trump political action committee, of sexual misconduct.
- People
Katharine McPhee Teams with Bra Brand MINDD on New Collection: It's 'Unlike Anything Out There'
"It's comfortable, it's beautiful, and it's designed for women who are D+ and above without compromising the way it looks," McPhee tells PEOPLE of her partnership with the intimates company
- SheKnows
Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out
Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]
- Business Insider
Putin hired an attractive female translator to 'distract' Trump during a summit, Stephanie Grisham book says
A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.
- HuffPost
Trump May Have Let Slip Details Of His Election Scheme As He Attacked Georgia Governor
Trump said he wanted a "special election" in Georgia — part of an idea pushed by some advisers to use the military to force a redo of elections in states he lost.
- Patriots Wire
Report: Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching stemmed from argument with Matt Patricia
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
- Kansas City Star
Kansas City hospital mandated COVID shots for employees. Here’s how many left instead
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
- SheKnows
Kate Middleton Stunned in a Gold Gown For Her Rare Red Carpet Appearance at the New James Bond Premiere
It was a big night out for the royal family as Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the premiere of the James Bond film, No Time To Die. While everyone looked fabulous in their formal-wear finest, it was Kate, who stole the show on the red carpet. She […]
- ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Jay Glazer hints that something is brewing on the Deshaun Watson front
On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]
- Rams Wire
The ‘ocho’ route: Cooper Kupp’s filthy move on TD vs. Bucs has people buzzing
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
- E! News
Actor Daniel Mickelson's Cause of Death Revealed
Daniel Mickelson passed away at the age of 23 on July 4, and now officials have determined the cause and manner of his death.
- HuffPost
MAGA Fan Behind Arizona Audit Crushes Yet Another Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theory
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan says a memo circulating in right-wing media isn't from him.
- 4for4
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Time to deal for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. didn't have a huge stat line in his return, which presents an opportunity to make a deal. It's time for a closer look at the Week 4 trade market.
- INSIDER
Brian Laundrie purchased a new phone after he returned home without Gabby Petito this month, his family's lawyer confirmed
Brian Laundrie left his new cell phone at home the day his family says he went for a hike and never returned. The FBI now has that phone.
- Business Insider
Melania Trump started showing up on the arm of a 'handsome military aide' after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke, former aide says in book
Stephanie Grisham writes that Melania was "basically unleashed" to take subtle digs at Trump in public after stories reporting he'd had affairs.
- KABC – Los Angeles
Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a student on the Chapman University campus.
- NASCAR.com
Team Penske sets driver-crew chief lineup for 2022 Cup Series
Team Penske announced its lineup of driver-crew chief pairings for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series on Wednesday, introducing two new combinations for the three-car effort. • No. 2 Ford: crew chief Jeremy Bullins with driver Austin Cindric • No. 12 Ford: crew chief Jonathan Hassler with driver Ryan Blaney • No. 22 Ford: crew chief […]