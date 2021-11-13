WRTV News at 6 |November 13, 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Nittany Lions Wire
Penn State Twitter had enough of James Franklin after loss to Michigan
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
- AFP
Hamilton under investigation after Brazil GP sprint edge
World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix but then found himself facing demotion to the back of the grid for Saturday's sprint race after Mercedes were placed under investigation for a potential breach of technical rules.
- Axios
Pentagon to respond "appropriately" after Oklahoma National Guard says it won't follow COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Stay on top of the lat
- Fox News
‘American Idol’ star Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah, 25, found dead in Nashville: reports
Former "American Idol" finalist Chris Daughtry abruptly flew home to Nashville on Friday after learning his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah Daughtry had been found dead, according to reports.
- KABC – Los Angeles
Former NBA player apologizes for daughter's punch during OC game
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
- Bravo
Paris Hilton Wore (At Least!) 4 Jaw-Dropping Dresses at Her Wedding: See Photos
Paris Hilton was the most beautiful bride! Kathy Hilton's daughter married Carter Reum at a Los Angeles estate on November 11, and her dresses (that's right — she wore multiple) were nothing short of jaw-dropping. For her walk down the aisle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter donned a breathtaking gown by Oscar de la Renta. With a high neck and long sleeves, the lacy couture was capped off with a dramatic veil. “I love how [the dress] turned out," the bride told Vogue. "I wanted some
- In The Know by Yahoo
Kendall Jenner’s scanty wedding attire has social media up in arms: ‘Blatantly disrespectful to the bride'
Social media is in a frenzy over the dress Kendall Jenner chose to wear to her friend's wedding.
- TODAY
Chris Daughtry's band postpones shows after daughter, 25, unexpectedly dies
Daughtry and his band released a statement revealing the heartbreaking news Friday night.
- Rockets Wire
Scottie Pippen thought he was joining ‘super team’ with 1999 Rockets
Scottie Pippen: "I didn't realize how much Hakeem (Olajuwon) had diminished in the game. I didn’t realize Charles (Barkley) wasn’t as dedicated as I thought he would be."
- NBC Sports BayArea
Anthony Davis rips Lakers as Warriors' dominant roll continues
The Lakers were expected to be the Warriors' chief rival in competing for a championship, but these teams appear to be headed in opposite directions.
- Associated Press
Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Hamilton to start 10th
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race Saturday to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix as a dramatic day at Interlagos accelerated championship leader Max Verstappen's quest for his first Formula One title. Verstappen finished the sprint race in second position and added two points in the standings. The Red Bull driver also saw his rival, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, hit by another punishment and set to start from 10th on Sunday despite an impressive run from last to fifth.
- Glamour
Kim Kardashian Fluffing Paris Hilton's Wedding Dress at Her Wedding Is a Pic You Need to See
From matching Louis Vuitton purses to wedding-day glam.
- InStyle
Kim Kardashian Stopped at a Mini Mart in Her Rick Owens Gown After Paris Hilton's Wedding
Couture at the convenience store.
- NBC News
Man who allegedly killed daughter’s boyfriend is no ‘hero,’ grieving family says
It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal
- Daily Paws
Watch This Kitten on TikTok Mimic His Bunny Friend in the Most Adorable Way
Bunnies aren't the only little, furry creatures that get to be all hippity-hoppity.
- Oxygen
‘He Was Her Mark’: Victim’s Cousin Says Former Ballerina Allegedly Seduced, Then Killed Her Wealthy Husband
When Doug Benefield met a beautiful ballerina 30 years his junior he thought he had found his ideal match, but the whirlwind romance would end in deadly pas de deux for the pair. “He was her mark,” Doug’s cousin, Tommie Benefield, told People. “She took his money, his peace, and eventually she took his life. And he loved her until the end.” Doug was shot to death Sept. 27, 2020 after he had gone to the Florida home of his estranged wife, Ashley Benefield, during a “custody battle” for the couple
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Charging elk sends ‘idiot’ Yellowstone tourist tumbling
The latest example of a Yellowstone National Park tourist acting stupid by disregarding guidelines on viewing wildlife emerges in video.
- Miami Herald
Parents of ‘Real Housewives’ star involved in domestic dispute in Florida, police say
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is experiencing some drama away from the cameras.
- Business Insider
I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.
After talking with border residents and immigrants, it's clear the only crisis at the border is how we're putting immigrants in danger.
- USA TODAY Sports
Scott Boras says 17 MLB teams will try to win in 2022. Here they are
The winter will tell the full story of who’s pushing their chips in and who’s folding for 2022. Yet there’s no reason we can’t get ahead of it.