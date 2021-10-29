WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer

Jovita Moore, the longtime anchor of Channel 2 Action News, died following a battle with brain cancer, WSB-TV confirmed Friday.

Moore, who was diagnosed in April with glioblastoma, died overnight surrounded by family, the station said.

Why it matters: Moore, one of WSB's most popular journalists and recognized faces, anchored the 5pm, 6pm and 11pm newscasts for the ABC affiliate.

Details: Doctors in the spring discovered two masses on her brain, which were removed and later determined to be glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is an extremely aggressive form of cancer that appears in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure, says WebMD.

Treatment is difficult, but could slow down the progression and symptoms of the disease, the Mayo Clinic adds.

Before joining WSB in 1998, Moore worked at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, WSB said. She is survived by her mother and two children, the news station said.

Friends and colleagues took to social media to express their tributes and condolences to Moore's family:

Rest well our beautiful friend, Jovita. Style, grace, and one hell of an anchor... an even greater mom to her beautiful children. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MKuOf2EJmJ — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 29, 2021

Gutted by the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore. Jovita passed last night with her family by her side.

She was a beautiful soul who loved Ch. 2, her friends and family and always repped the ATL.



Please send your love and prayers to her family.



Love u Jo 💔 pic.twitter.com/5XnMLGDaGP — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2021

The #NABJ Family deeply mourns the loss of legendary @wsbtv news anchor & longtime member @JovitaMoore. Moore battled with brain cancer & inspired many on her journey. Her legacy of kindness, commitment to her craft, and reaching back to help the next generation will live on.🕯️ pic.twitter.com/efArnyxYfu — #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) October 29, 2021

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also released a statement about Moore's passing;

"Derek and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jovita Moore. Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter, and dear friend to many. Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Lauren, Shelby and Joshua, her mother, and all who loved her. May her beautiful spirit soar. Jovita will be truly missed."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

