WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer

Jovita Moore, the longtime anchor of Channel 2 Action News, died following a battle with brain cancer, WSB-TV confirmed Friday.

  • Moore, who was diagnosed in April with glioblastoma, died overnight surrounded by family, the station said.

Why it matters: Moore, one of WSB's most popular journalists and recognized faces, anchored the 5pm, 6pm and 11pm newscasts for the ABC affiliate.

Details: Doctors in the spring discovered two masses on her brain, which were removed and later determined to be glioblastoma.

  • Glioblastoma is an extremely aggressive form of cancer that appears in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure, says WebMD.

  • Treatment is difficult, but could slow down the progression and symptoms of the disease, the Mayo Clinic adds.

Before joining WSB in 1998, Moore worked at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, WSB said. She is survived by her mother and two children, the news station said.

Friends and colleagues took to social media to express their tributes and condolences to Moore's family:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also released a statement about Moore's passing;

"Derek and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jovita Moore. Jovita was a wonderful mother, daughter, and dear friend to many. Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Lauren, Shelby and Joshua, her mother, and all who loved her. May her beautiful spirit soar. Jovita will be truly missed."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

