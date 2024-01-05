WSDOT crews remove disabled vehicle blocking SR 510 near Mullen Road

KIRO 7 News Staff
Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation worked to remove a disabled vehicle on State Route 510 at Mile Post 7.64 near Mullen Road South-East on Thursday.

Just the westbound lane was blocked. Officials say the blockage began around 7:50 p.m.

The roadway was cleared just before 8:10 p.m.

