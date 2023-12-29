WSDOT warns drivers of I-5 closure south of Bellingham for tree trimming

WSDOT is warning drivers traveling on I-5 south of Bellingham that the right lane and Nulle Road on-ramp will be closed Tuesday from milepost 242 to 243.

The closure will start at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 3:30 p.m. the same day.

“During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will remove trees leaning toward the freeway,” said a spokesperson. " People should seek alternate routes and plan for additional travel time.”

The closure will allow crews to safely trim overgrown trees on I-5.

For constant updates on the closure, you can receive real-time traffic information from the WSDOT mobile app.