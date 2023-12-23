WSDOT warns drivers of southbound I-5 delays near Castle Rock

People who plan on driving southbound on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County should plan for delays, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

On Dec. 26, maintenance crews will close the right lane of the I-5 Toutle River Bridge at milepost 51.7.

The closure is scheduled so crews can complete structural repairs underneath the bridge. It will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“To keep both travelers and maintenance crew safe, travelers are asked to slow down, pay attention, and use caution through the work zone,” said a spokesperson.

For real-time travel information visit the WSDOT real-time travel map.







