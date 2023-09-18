WSDOT warns of poor visibility on SR 20 due to smoke

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers of limited visibility on State Route 20, due to wildfire smoke.

A light-hearted social media post made by WSDOT North on Sunday shows thick smoke hovering over the road.

The smoke is a result of nearby forest fires such as the Blue Lake Fire and Sourdough Fire.

The post asks you to double-check that your headlights are turned on while traveling through the area. WSDOT also reminds you to increase your following distance when driving behind other vehicles.

