WSDOT warns of upcoming road closures as Leavenworth ‘festivities are in full swing’

The Washington State Department of Transportation made a social media post on Friday to warn travelers of road closures in Leavenworth, where the ‘Village of Lights’ festivities are in full swing.

“While there is no longer a daily “switching on” of the lights, big crowds are expected in the coming weeks and that means heavier than normal traffic in and around town,” said a spokesperson.

To help smooth out the flow of traffic, crews will be restricting some turns on US 2 through Leavenworth starting on Dec. 9 and again on Dec. 16 during the day.

A handful of local roads will also be closed.

“We also expect significant snow in the Cascades and the lowlands this weekend. Keep your weekend plans sparkly and bright by being prepared for winter driving (that includes having chains and knowing how to use them) and longer than normal travel times, and don’t forget to make room for our plows so we can safely clear the roads,” said a spokesperson.