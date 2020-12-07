WSGF - Goldman Small Cap Research Scheduled To Release Vaycaychella Analyst Research Report Tomorrow

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF"), in conjunction with its new sharing economy technology business focus serving the short-term rental market through its subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today confirmed engaging Goldman Small Cap Research to conduct ongoing analyst coverage. Goldman is scheduled to issue an initial research report tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020.

Over the last three years, Vaycaychella has built a business serving short-term vacation rental operators with financing to acquire and renovate real-estate properties as vacation destinations. Vaycaychella's current customer base currently spans Caribbean vacation destination clients from Mexico to Puerto Rico.

Now Vaycaychella is scaling its business operations to serve vacation property entrepreneurs ("rentrepreneurs") globally by introducing a sharing economy, peer to peer application (P2P App) to connect rentrepreneurs with investors. The P2P App has been built and is currently being tested.

To date, Vaycaychella has provided well over $1 million in acquisition and renovation financing secured by 10 premium beachfront houses and a boutique hotel with a combined estimated value of approximately $12 million. Earlier today, Vaycaychella announced adding a new property in Puerto, Rico:

WSGF - P2P Short-Term Rental Investment Firm Vaycaychella Adds New Caribbean 3 Unit Property To Portfolio Available On Airbnb

Vaycaychella management believes the company's initiative to scale operations with the introduction of its sharing economy P2P App to empower rentrepreneurs is ideally timed in conjunction with Airbnb's IPO. Airbnb has initiated a roadshow in anticipation of an IPO later this week valuing its business at $42 billion.

Vaycaychella management anticipates the Airbnb IPO will be a watershed event bringing to light the full potential of the sharing economy to entirely transform global capital markets. Airbnb has more rooms to rent (7 million) than the five largest hotel operators combined (4.3 million) – Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Wyndham and Hyatt,

In short, the advent of sharing economy technology like Airbnb, Uber, DoorDash and we believe, Vaycaychella apps, empowers everyday individuals around the world to combine their personal resources (homes, cars, savings and talent for example) under a single organized business, that can compete with if not dominate any traditional Fortune 500 competitor.

Goldman Small Cap Research has recently published research analyst reports on Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC), iQSTEL (IQST) and Electro Medical Technologies (EMED) among other companies. To learn more about Goldman Small Cap Research, visit https://www.goldmanresearch.com/.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.

