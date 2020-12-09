WSGF - Vaycaychella Finalizes Terms On Another Caribbean Property Expanding $12 Million Sharing Economy P2P Short-Term Vacation Property Model Portfolio

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announces finalizing terms to finance a beach front condominium located on the Mexican Caribbean coast. The closing is scheduled to take place by next Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella, a sharing economy technology company with a P2P App to connect entrepreneurs seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them, earlier this year in January. WSGF is in the process of making a corporate name change in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella business focus.

Vaycaychella is a three-year-old operation that has built a business model focused on financing short-term vacation rental properties outside of conventional financing channels. Vaycaychella's mission is to empower entrepreneurs looking to get into the short-term vacation property rental business marketed through sharing technology apps such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

Now that Vaycaychella has established a proven model through developing a portfolio of properties that includes 10 Caribbean beach front vacation homes, a boutique hotel, and a recently acquired 3 unit building in Puerto Rico with an overall estimated cumulative value of $12 million, the company is scaling that model with the introduction of a peer-to-peer (P2P) application (App) designed to connect new and existing short-term vacation property rental operators with prospective investors.

Yesterday, Goldman Small Cap Research published a research analyst report covering WSGF's new subsidiary, Vaycaychella.

In conjunction with the Goldman report, WSGF management subsequently confirmed the potential to achieve $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch of Vaycaychella's peer to peer (P2P) application (app) designed to connect current and prospective short-term rental property operators with investors to finance acquisition and refurbishment of short-term rental properties.

Vaycaychella's P2P app is currently developed and undergoing an internal testing phase. Vaycaychella has begun to assemble beta users for a next phase of evaluation and testing.

Goldman's report provides a detailed narrative on Vaycaychella's business model detailing how the company's P2P technology fits into the overall short-term vacation rental market currently spotlighted by the Airbnb Initial Public Offering (IPO) happening this week.

The full Goldman report can be viewed at the link below.

WSGF - The Next Generation Sharing Economy Firm; Substantial Stock Gains Ahead

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsgf--vaycaychella-finalizes-terms-on-another-caribbean-property-expanding-12-million-sharing-economy-p2p-short-term-vacation-property-model-portfolio-301189800.html

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.

