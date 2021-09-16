WSJ: Facebook research reveals dangers of Instagram on teen mental health
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are vowing to hold Facebook accountable for the company's effects on young users, just days after the Wall Street Journal reported on a series of internal investigations the company allegedly conducted into Instagram's impact on teenage mental health. Deepa Seetharaman, a tech reporter at the Wall Street Journal, joined CBSN to discuss the outlet's findings.