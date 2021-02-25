WSJ: Texas' energy deregulation has been a terrible deal for Texas consumers

Peter Weber
·2 min read

When Texas deregulated its electricity market two decades ago, proponents promised that consumers would get better service at lower prices. Long before the service half of that equation proved spectacularly wrong during last week's freeze, the 60 percent of Texans required to buy their electricity from retail power companies, not local utilities, were already getting a lousy deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"Those deregulated Texas residential consumers paid $28 billion more for their power since 2004 than they would have paid at the rates charged to the customers of the state's traditional utilities," the Journal found, based on its analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data. "From 2004 through 2019, the annual rate for electricity from Texas' traditional utilities was 8 percent lower, on average, than the nationwide average rate, while the rates of retail providers averaged 13 percent higher than the nationwide rate."

The theory behind deregulating the electricity market was that forcing retail power companies to compete for customers would lead to innovation and lower prices. "In other states that allow retail competition for electricity, customers have the option of getting their power from a regulated utility," the Journal notes. Large parts of Texas don't have an incumbent utility to compete against, and the retail industry has been consolidating under two major retailers, Vistra and NRG Energy, which now control at least 75 percent of the retail market.

On the power generation side, Texas deregulation has rewarded companies that can sell cheap power to retailers and utilities — or sometimes really expensive power — but it provides little incentive and no requirements to invest in infrastructure that would have prevented last week's widespread blackouts. Now, "Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants to force power plants to winterize," The Associated Press reports, and the GOP-led Texas Legislature will start lashing the state's grid operators in hearings Thursday.

"In a lot of respects, we're victims of our own attempt to let free market forces work," state Rep. Drew Darby (R) told AP. "Typically, you know, the Texas Legislature pushes back on overregulation," but "my view on something as basic to human survival and need is we need to have reliable power and water." State Rep. Rafael Anchia (D) agreed that "regulation is a four-letter word in this building at times," but said "four million people without power and 12 million people without drinkable water, right, that gets everybody's attention."

More stories from theweek.com
Democrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriously
The GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed
The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Electric Bills Were $28 Billion Higher Under Deregulation

    Texas’s deregulated electricity market left millions in the dark last week. For the past 20 years, its consumers have paid more for their electricity than state residents who are served by traditional utilities, a WSJ investigation found.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, though it depends on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • Boeing Trying To Resume Max 737 Flights In Asia: Report

    Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is working with regulators and customers in Asia to return the 737 Max aircraft to service in the region, according to a Reuters report, citing a company executive. “We’re continuing to work with global regulators and our customers to return the 737 MAX to service worldwide,” Reuters quoted Boeing's Vice President Commercial Marketing Darren Hulst. What Happened: The Boeing 737 Max aircraft was grounded worldwide nearly two years ago following two deadly crashes - one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March 2019. The jet has already been approved to resume flights by regulators in the U.S, Europe, Canada, Britain, Brazil, and other countries following technical modifications and additional training of pilots. But the aircraft is yet to take to the skies in Asia. Before the grounding, the jet was operating in China, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Fiji. Hulst said the company was going to defer to regulators individually for more information on the timing of recertification by domicile. Why It Matters: The Boeing 737 Max was Boeing’s best-selling jet before the incidents. According to the Reuters report, Hulst said he sees strong demand for the aircraft in Southeast Asia. Boeing projects demand for 4,400 aircraft in the region between 2020 and 2039 as part of the company’s broader 20-year demand forecast. Price Action: Boeing shares closed 8% higher at $229.34 on Wednesday. Image: pjs2005 via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVerizon Emerges As Top Bidder In B 5G Spectrum AuctionPfizer, Moderna, J&J Pledge To Make 240M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available In US By March-End© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures - WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. The planemaker and the FAA had been discussing potential fixes for about two years, following an earlier incident in 2018, according to the Journal.

  • Man denied COVID vaccine due to immigration status. Now, Texas clinic is apologizing

    “I think this is something that should not have happened.”

  • Who will clean up the 'billion-dollar mess' of abandoned US oilwells?

    As oil companies go out of business, they are leaving a legacy of abandoned wells that leak huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere A pumpjack operates above an oilwell in the Bakken Formation outside Williston, North Dakota. Photograph: Daniel Acker/Getty Images Jill Morrison has seen how the bust of oil and gas production can permanently scar a landscape. Near her land in north-east Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, where drilling started in 1889, more than 2,000 abandoned wells are seeping brine into the groundwater and leaking potent greenhouse gasses. The problem is getting worse. As the oil and gas industry contracts owing to the pandemic, low prices and the rise of renewables, more than 50 major companies have gone bankrupt in the last year. Joe Biden’s recent order to pause drilling on federal land could drive that number higher. Morrison, a rancher and the head of the Powder River Basin resource council, said the crash was exacerbating the abandonment issue. “They drill baby drilled themselves right out of business,” Morrison said. “We’re seeing something we’ve never seen before in the oil and gas industry, in terms of the downturn, and there’s going to be a billion-dollar mess to clean up.” Unplugged wells, either orphaned well, which have no liable party, usually due to bankruptcy, or idle, abandoned ones, where the company has walked away, but could still be liable, cause rampant methane emissions – up to 8% of US total according to a 2014 analysis. They also leak brine, oil and fracking fluid into the groundwater, and carcinogenic gases, like benzine, into the air, and as their numbers increase the impacts grow. “Methane is a strong greenhouse gas, it’s a precursor for ozone, and harmful for human health,” said Mary Kang, a McGill civil engineering professor who conducted the study. “Even just a few wells can be responsible for big emissions, and there are all the other associated risks, and impacts to wildlife and ecosystems.” The impacts aren’t just here in the rangy fields of Wyoming. There are unremediated wells in Los Angeles neighborhoods and Pennsylvania farms. There could be as many as 3.2m abandoned wells in the US, according to a 2018 EPA report, but this is probably an undercount because both federal and state programs for regulating and monitoring non-producing wells are incomplete. There are an estimated 2,500 of them in the Powder River Basin alone. So many have been left uncapped because the regulations and bonding requirements, the money that companies pay ahead of time as insurance, for those wells are so minimal that it’s nearly impossible to hold drillers responsible or to pay for cleanup. Some companies simply walk away from wells, meaning they are still liable; when firms go out of business, they are not. The penalties for not cleaning up a well are minimal when there’s nothing but a small bond holding a company responsible. “How do you convince operators to comply when there’s no carrot and no stick?” said Frank Rusco, a director in the US Government Accountability Office’s natural resources and environment team. That means the profits for drilling go to individual companies while the damages, both environmental and financial, are largely borne by the local community and by state and federal taxpayers. “Unplugged wells devalue property, they’re a mess to work around, it can lead to groundwater pollution, and no one is really tracking it,” Morrison said. The thinktank Carbon Tracker, reports it could cost $280bn to reclaim wells, and public bonding data indicates that states have less than 1% of that money in secure bonds. Cleanup for an individual well can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $1m. It involves filling it with clay or concrete, covering the surface, replacing topsoil, and removing any pipes or waste like fracking fluid. Wyoming is shaking the stick harder than other places. In 2014, slumping prices set off a wave of bankruptcies and places like the Powder River Basin were hit hard by abandonment. In response, the Wyoming oil and gas commission upped their bonding fees, but there is still a big gap in funding. Wyoming has 64,000 orphaned unplugged wells, which would cost an estimated $10bn to remediate, according to an October report from the Carbon Tracker Initiative. Even with the increased bonding requirements, as of the most recent tally the state had about $225m in bonds. The Center for American Progress recently published a plan for a $2bn orphan well cleanup fund, which would both address the pollution and support 14,000 to 24,000 jobs in energy-producing states like Wyoming. And in September, Senator Michael Bennett of Colorado introduced a bill that included those recommendations to create a federal cleanup fund, and increase minimum bonds. “I think this is a two-step solution, first would be creating a cleanup fund to address the giant backlog of orphan wells that are scattered across the nation,” said report author Kate Kelly, public lands director at the center. “Then, the heart of the problem is that we have inadequate bonding requirements in places that allow oil and gas companies to walk away and leave taxpayers holding the bag.”

  • Exclusive: U.S. airline CEOs to meet with White House on cutting carbon footprint

    The chief executives of major U.S. airlines are set to meet virtually with two key White House advisers on Friday about efforts to reduce carbon emissions and use renewable fuels, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are among those who have been invited to meet with White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to discuss environmental issues related to air travel, including using greener fuels to power air travel.

  • Republicans defend energy deregulation as new report says Texas consumers overpay by $28 billion for power

    From Biden to the Green New Deal, GOP officials are finding all sorts of things to blame besides the state’s deregulated energy market for soaring rates and rolling blackouts

  • Stars? Nope, those are 25,000 supermassive black holes — and they took years to find

    Each tiny white dot is a supermassive black hole located in its own faraway galaxy.

  • ‘Purgatory’ Grips $146 Billion of Distressed Commercial Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Good news about vaccines and rallying financial markets suggest the end of the coronavirus pandemic is in sight, but the worst may still be to come for commercial properties.The coronavirus outbreak helped push about $146 billion of commercial real estate into distress, serious risk of bankruptcy or default at the end of last year, concentrated in hotels and retail, according to data compiled by Real Capital Analytics, a commercial real estate data firm.Troubled borrowers secured breaks of six to 18 months on their debt last spring as the pandemic shut large of parts of the economy and revenue dried up. But nearly a year later, some lenders are running out of patience and don’t have the ability to keep extending credit.A glimpse of what lies ahead is provided by the $540 billion market for mortgage loans bundled into securities. About 7.58% of the total were at least 30 days late on a payment in January, led by 19.19% of hospitality loans and 12.68% of retail loans, according to Trepp, the real estate data firm.The special servicing rate -- a barometer of default -- was 9.72% for the overall market, with nearly a quarter of hospitality loans and 17% of retail loans.“We have tons of stuff that’s in purgatory,” according to Manus Clancy, a senior managing director at Trepp. “The workout notes every month say the special servicer and the borrower are talking about forbearance and extension.”Debt DueRoughly $430 billion of commercial real estate debt comes due this year, out of $2.3 trillion that matures of the next five years, according to Morgan Stanley.This stands in contrast to the dwindling pile of distressed corporate bonds and loans, which has shrunk to around $110 billion from almost $1 trillion last March as firms exit bankruptcy and markets rally.Investors raised a record amount of capital for distressed-debt strategies last year, and there’s still $84 billion sitting on the sidelines, according to the latest data from Preqin. With commercial property distress gauges at the highest level since 2013, those investors will have plenty of places to put their money to work.“This is by far the most active distressed and opportunistic market for commercial real estate that I’ve seen in my 15-year career,” said Adam Sklar, a portfolio manager at Monarch Alternative Capital, whose $9 billion fund specializes in those strategies. Monarch raised $3 billion for a new portfolio in December, and it has invested more than 40% of that capital on distressed opportunities including commercial real estate.And that grim picture is just for debt that has strict reporting requirements. There is very little publicly available data on bank loans to commercial real estate that are under forbearance because lenders have discretion over whether to give breaks to borrowers and whether to report it, according to Clancy.For example, lenders have allowed borrowers to pay operating expenses with money from reserves, granted forbearance on debt payments or pushed out maturity dates, he said.Even still, bank loan delinquencies have started to tick up in certain sectors -- hotel delinquencies more than doubled in the third quarter to 3.2% -- which “tells us there is a certain baseline of loans that the bank has said, ‘this is too far gone,’” Clancy said.Fed’s AlarmSome of those loans may fall into the hands of distressed investors because lenders feel pressure to get rid of them. Banks are constrained by regulatory requirements stemming from the 2008-era financial crisis that prevent them from holding onto assets that are deemed too risky.The Federal Reserve sounded the alarm in a report earlier this month about possible steep drops in commercial property and distressed transactions, and again on Feb. 23, when Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that he has great concern and is keeping an eye on the sector, where some smaller banks are highly concentrated.For instance, Eagle Hospitality Trust, the Singapore-based firm that owns hotels across the U.S., which filed its U.S. entity for bankruptcy after being granted 16 rounds of forbearance by its bank lender, according to court filings. Monarch Alternative Capital is providing its $100 million bankruptcy loan.Wardman Park Hotel, a historic hotel located in Washington, D.C., sought Chapter 11 in January after it was sued by its hotel manager for not paying necessary operational expenses, which its lender had refused to fund, according to documents. The Williamsburg Hotel filed for bankruptcy this week amid a $68 million dispute with one of its biggest creditors.Mall owners Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. filed for bankruptcy after getting temporary debt relief, and Washington Prime Group Inc. skipped a Feb. 15 interest payment while it negotiates with creditors on how to resolve its debt woes.Jingle MailMany properties never make it to Chapter 11, with real estate changing hands through foreclosures, deeds-in-lieu and loan sales. “Jingle mail” is industry parlance for the common practice of a distressed property owner or sponsor voluntarily handing over the keys to its lender once they’re unable to make payments.About $1.4 billion of distressed properties sold in the fourth quarter, led by hotels, according to Real Capital Analytics.“A lot is going to happen in the next two quarters that gives us a sense of how many distressed assets come to market,” said Ben Tschann, a partner in Goodwin Procter’s real estate and hospitality law practices. “Will lenders stop extending forbearance and start tightening the screws by starting foreclosure proceedings, appointing receivers and taking back assets that they then will look to sell?”The market for distressed commercial real-estate was largely frozen in the second and third quarters of 2020 as lenders experienced something akin to “the fog of war,” according to Will Sledge, senior managing director in JLL’s capital markets group. Instead of selling into a market where they had no idea of demand, they granted credit waivers and waited to see how the pandemic played out, he said.By the fourth quarter, some financial institutions started looking to sell assets and were met with strong investor demand and aggressive bids, he said. Sledge estimated JLL traded about $1 billion of assets in the fourth quarter, out of $1.4 billion for the year.Demand QuestionReal estate owners have been very pragmatic about the pandemic, according to Teresa Goebel, chair of Goodwin’s hospitality practice and a member of its real estate group. A large client that owns about 20 hotels anticipates that it will be able to hold onto all of them except one, she said.“It’s a wait-and-see on when demand is going to come back,” Goebel said.So far, distressed assets have changed hands at fairly modest discounts, typically up to 20% below pre-covid prices, due to strong investor demand and lender patience for a post-pandemic recovery, Joseph Weissglass, a managing director at Configure Partners, said on a Feb. 23 TMA Distressed Investing Conference panel. In addition to distressed debt dry powder, more than $320 billion has been raised for commercial real estate, according to Preqin.Whether commercial real estate is in for a speedy recovery or prolonged slump largely depends on what happens this year with the vaccine, Sledge said. Even so, he added, “It’s a little presumptuous to assume that when everyone is vaccinated, the green light is immediately switched and we immediately return to 2019 fundamentals.”(Updates with details on Williamsburg Hotel bankruptcy and distressed property sales starting in 17th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oxford COVID vaccine 'has better protection the longer second dose is delayed'

    Prof Anthony Harnden said data supports the decision to delay the second jab by up to 12 weeks.

  • 'Home Improvement' Reunion: Grade History Channel's 'Assembly Required'

    Less than two months after he reprised his role as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on Last Man Standing, Tim Allen is revisiting his Home Improvement roots yet again, by way of History Channel’s Assembly Required. Allen and former Tool Time sidekick Richard Karn (aka Al Borland) serve as hosts of the reality competition. Each […]

  • "This is a race": Fauci urges Americans to take whatever COVID vaccine is available

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine if it becomes available, regardless of which one it is. Why it matters: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be administered in a single shot instead of two doses as required by the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, is expected to soon receive emergency authorization. Fauci said people should not wait to take the marginally more effective vaccines if the Johnson & Johnson shot becomes available to them. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"This is a race… between the virus and getting vaccines into people” the nation’s top infectious disease expert told NBC News Thursday. "The longer one waits on getting vaccinated, the better chance the virus has to get a variant or mutation."Fauci also said he anticipates “nothing but good news” on Friday when the Food and Drug Administration will vote on the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If the FDA issues an emergency use authorization "without delay,” White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said J&J will have 3 million to 4 million ready for distribution next week.The big picture: The U.S. government has struck an agreement with J&J to provide 100 million doses by the end of June.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dodge Charger Police Chase Ends In Epic Fashion

    This guy seems to know no fear or reason…

  • Princess Estelle's Ninth Birthday Portrait Is Adorable

    See the sweet photo—and many more of Estelle's best moments—here.From Town & Country

  • Shelley Meyer: Urban’s desire for ‘another challenge’ factored into jump to NFL

    Shelley Meyer explained why she thinks her husband, Urban Meyer, made the jump to the NFL, which shocked her.

  • How the word 'accountant' became synonymous with sex workers, strippers, and OnlyFans creators on TikTok

    Actor Rocky Paterra's song "I'm an Account" went viral, and people with sometimes hard-to-discuss jobs began to use "account" to refer to themselves.

  • Can you really use vinegar as a surface cleaner or disinfectant?

    Distilled white vinegar can be used as an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to harsher cleaners.

  • CB Kelvin Joseph’s buzz is skyrocketing, potential Cowboys fit

    Kelvin Joseph has been a hot name in NFL Draft circles as of late but how does he fit in with the Dallas Cowboys?

  • Poorer Texans already had trouble paying energy bills - then came the storm

    Then the winter storm came to her home state of Texas. The 44-year-old mother of two in Arlington, Texas, choked back sobs. In Texas last week, 4 million people were without power for days and half saw water services disrupted.